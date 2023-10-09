Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

