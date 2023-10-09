Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

