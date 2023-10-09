Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $31.29.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

