Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Prologis by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

