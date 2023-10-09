Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.0841 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

