Biglari (NYSE:BH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BH opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Biglari has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $218.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Biglari by 32.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

