Jefferies Financial Group Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $81.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

