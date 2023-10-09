StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,749 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $15,148,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $56,700,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

