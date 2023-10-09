Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CUZ opened at $18.70 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

