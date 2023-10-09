Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

