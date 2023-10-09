StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.