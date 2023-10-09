Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellogg from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

