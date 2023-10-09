BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

