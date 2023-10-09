V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,913 shares of company stock worth $6,947,523. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

