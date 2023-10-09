V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.78 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

