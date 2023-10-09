Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,235 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after acquiring an additional 665,969 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,597,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 111,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.