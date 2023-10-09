V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.01 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $213.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.