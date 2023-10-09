First American Trust FSB Purchases 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $235.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

