Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 6,139 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

EWS stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

