Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

