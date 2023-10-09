Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 351,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.91 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.