Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $104.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

