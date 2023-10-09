Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 4,005 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.49% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 107,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

