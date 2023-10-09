Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

