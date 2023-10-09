V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $353.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

