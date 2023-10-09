V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $276,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.