V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

