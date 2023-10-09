State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

