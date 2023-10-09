V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.