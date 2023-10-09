C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.