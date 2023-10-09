TD Cowen Begins Coverage on ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 61.63.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

