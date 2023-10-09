ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 61.63.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 3.0 %

ARM Company Profile

NASDAQ ARM opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 49.85 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.