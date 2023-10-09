Channel Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

