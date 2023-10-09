The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $82.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.97, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,558. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

