Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 864.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377,207 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2,373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $88.69 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

