V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.