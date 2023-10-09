V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.