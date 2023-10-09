Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.