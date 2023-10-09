Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $413.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.38 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.