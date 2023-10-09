Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

