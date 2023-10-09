Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $752,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

