Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

