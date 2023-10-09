Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $13.71 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $207.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.