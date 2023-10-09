Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.