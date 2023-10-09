Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 144,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $67.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

