Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.78.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

DPZ stock opened at $338.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.16. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.