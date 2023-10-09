Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

