Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,317,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,714,000 after purchasing an additional 383,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

BMY opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

