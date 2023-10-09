Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.