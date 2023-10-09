Spartan Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2,244.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,546 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

